FCSC hosts Zoom workshop on racial conditioning

The Free Congregation of Sauk County will hold a free online workshop from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 26 on Zoom for a “Look at Our Racial Conditioning” with Cherry Steinwender and Chad Kalland. They will guide participants to search deeply into their minds, souls, and hearts in order to better understand how we came to be in the divided spaces we are currently within. This events is open to the public.
A grass-roots nonprofit from Houston, Texas, the Center for the Healing of Racism began in 1989, with the mission of facilitating the healing of racism through education and dialogue in a safe and supportive environment in order to empower individuals and transform communities.
To attend the meeting, visit freecongregation.org/sunday-programs.aspx.
