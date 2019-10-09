Featured artists opening reception at River Arts on Water Gallery

River Arts Inc will feature artists Ann Campoll and Chuck Bauer for October-December, at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Campoll specializes in intricate beaded jewelry, and will also be showing new, never before seen mixed media collage pieces. Bauer is a painter working primarily in oil and watercolor, painting en plein air, outside, on site, architectural subjects of a wide variety. On view for a limited time only, now through Dec. 21.
Public reception will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 18. At the reception, the public can meet with the artists, see their work, and enjoy light hors d’oeuvres. Artist talk begins at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public.
You have free articles remaining.
All artwork in the gallery is 10% off during public receptions from 5:30-7:30 p.m. only.
For more information, call 608-643-5215, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)