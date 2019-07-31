The first female athlete empowerment symposium will be held from 3:30-8 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Sauk Prairie High School, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac. The goal is to provide speakers that will educate, motivate, inspire and empower female high school athletes to make positive choices and develop into strong, confident, female leaders of their sports teams, schools, professions, families, and communities. This symposium will empower female-athletes to make change for tomorrow.
The number of expected athletes to attend will be between 150-200 athletes. Donations can be made to The Mental Clutch who is hosting the event. If you are donating food/beverages, prizes, or gift bag items, such as water bottles, apparel, bags, or books, we will contact you to set up a pick up or drop off time. Volunteers are still needed for the event as well.
For more information about the gold, silver, and bronze sponsorship levels, call 507-210-1419, or email mentalclutch@thementalclutch.org.
