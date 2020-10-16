Fenner awarded $2K scholarship

Jenna Fenner of Montello, was awarded a $2,000 inaugural WISH Rising Stars scholarship by Wisconsin Illinois Senior Housing Inc. on Oct. 1.

Fenner is a certified nursing assistant and has worked at Montello Care Center since February 2019. She is studying nursing at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and plans to become a pediatric or neonatal nurse, or work in geriatrics.

The scholarship was open to WISH employees and high school students. Priority was given to those interested in pursuing an education in health care, enhancing current skills or furthering a career in health care. Eighteen scholarships were awarded in varying amounts from $1,000 to $2,500. For more information, visit wisconsinillinoisseniorhousing.org.