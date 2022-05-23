 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Festival Foods, Kwik Trip offer Gas Rewards Program

Skogen’s Festival Foods and Kwik Trip launched a Wisconsin statewide fuel savings partnership May 25.

The Festival Foods Gas Rewards Program allows its shoppers to earn one cent off Kwik Trip fuel purchases with every $10 spent at Festival Foods. That means with every $100 spent on groceries, shoppers can save 10 cents off per gallon of fuel at their next fill-up.

To participate, pick up a Festival Foods Gas Rewards card at Festival locations throughout Wisconsin, including Baraboo, Portage and Mauston. Register the card to start earning points. The rewards balance will be displayed at the bottom of the Festival Foods receipt and can be registered and checked online by visiting rewards.festfoods.com.

For more information, visit rewards.festfoods.com.

