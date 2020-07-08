Festival Foods matching gift program exceeds expectations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Skogen’s Festival Foods challenged its guests and associates to donate to its Food for Neighbors and Paw Away Hunger programs, and promised to match all funds raised over a five-week period up to a maximum of $25,000.

The results are in and a total of $34,000 was raised by the June 30 deadline – far exceeding the goal. The $25,000 in matching funds will be divided among the 40 food pantries and 30 Wisconsin animal organizations that currently benefit from the two programs.

Both programs offer shoppers an opportunity to donate $5 or $10 at the checkout, and Festival Foods gives 100% of every donation to area nonprofits in need that have partnered with Festival Foods.

Festival Foods has added the ability for guests to give online through Click N Go, its online shopping program. For more information, visit festfoods.com/about/community-involvement.