Festival Foods raising funds for pantries

Festival Foods and Frosted Flakes are teaming up in November to raise funds for Wisconsin food pantries. For each Frosted Flakes product purchased this month, $1 will be matched by Frosted Flakes and donated to Festival Foods’ Food for Neighbors program. Festival Foods will then match the Frosted Flakes donation up to $20,000.

The funds will benefit the 40 food pantries that are part of the Food for Neighbors program with 100% of funds staying in the communities where they were collected. Donations also can be made at the register.

To find out more about ways that Festival Foods supports the communities it serves, visit festfoods.com.