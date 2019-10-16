{{featured_button_text}}

Festival Foods in Mauston will hold interviews from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 at Festival Foods, 750 N. Union St., Mauston. Applicants may reserve a time online at bit.ly/2m4wvxp or stop in during the event.

For more information, email bruland@festfoods.com, or visit festfoods.com/careers.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.