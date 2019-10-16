Festival Foods in Mauston will hold interviews from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 at Festival Foods, 750 N. Union St., Mauston. Applicants may reserve a time online at bit.ly/2m4wvxp or stop in during the event.
For more information, email bruland@festfoods.com, or visit festfoods.com/careers.
