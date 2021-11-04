Festival of Wreaths contest entries due Nov. 30

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation will host its “Festival of Wreaths” contest and auction with a “Winter Wonderland” theme. Individuals, community groups, and area businesses are encouraged to break out the creativity in order to support local health care.

Rules: wreaths can be no bigger than 36 inches across and 40 inches long; must be no heavier than five pounds; all electrical elements must be battery operated; and a variety of materials can be used, however, to abide by fire safety codes, pine/fur and other natural elements are not permitted. Please use artificial greenery.

Wreaths can be dropped off by Nov. 30 at the registration desk at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. The entry fee is $10 per wreath; the fee is waived if participants donate their wreath to the silent auction.

Wreaths will be displayed beginning Dec. 6 at Mile Bluff Medical Center and Hatch Public Library, and the online silent auction and voting will begin. Community members can vote for their favorite wreath(s) and bid on a wreath to take home through the online auction. Each vote is a donation of $1. Voting ends and the online auction closes on Dec. 15. Prizes will be awarded to the top three vote getters.

For more information, contact Martha at 608-847-1495, or visit milebluff.com/our-foundation.