FFA Alumni hosts Farm to Fork breakfast

The Wisconsin Dells FFA Alumni & Supporters Chapter will host the first annual Farm to Fork Breakfast Fundraiser from 7 a.m. to noon June 4 at Bowman Park, 730 Capital St., Wisconsin Dells. The goal is to highlight local products and businesses while educating guests about Wisconsin Agriculture. Cost is $10 and the menu features a full plate of local goods including grilled cheese, scrambled eggs, sausage, milk and more.

The New Haven Helping Hands 4-H Club, Wisconsin Dells High School FFA and the Dells Country Historical Society will be on hand. There will be ice cream and baked goods for sale, a tractor show featuring restored tractors, an agriculture scavenger hunt and kids activities.

DCHS will host its "Heritage Day" with Bowman House Tours until 3 p.m. and artisanal products such as yarn spinning, paintings for donations to Ukraine, and quilts on display made by DCHS.

For more information, find the Wisconsin Dells FFA Alumni & Supporters on Facebook. To participate in the tractor show, email Sandy Jensen at sandy.jensen74@yahoo.com as soon as possible.