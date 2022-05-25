 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FFA Alumni hosts Farm to Fork breakfast

  • 0

The Wisconsin Dells FFA Alumni & Supporters Chapter will host the first annual Farm to Fork Breakfast Fundraiser from 7 a.m. to noon June 4 at Bowman Park, 730 Capital St., Wisconsin Dells. The goal is to highlight local products and businesses while educating guests about Wisconsin Agriculture. Cost is $10 and the menu features a full plate of local goods including grilled cheese, scrambled eggs, sausage, milk and more.

The New Haven Helping Hands 4-H Club, Wisconsin Dells High School FFA and the Dells Country Historical Society will be on hand. There will be ice cream and baked goods for sale, a tractor show featuring restored tractors, an agriculture scavenger hunt and kids activities.

DCHS will host its "Heritage Day" with Bowman House Tours until 3 p.m. and artisanal products such as yarn spinning, paintings for donations to Ukraine, and quilts on display made by DCHS.

For more information, find the Wisconsin Dells FFA Alumni & Supporters on Facebook. To participate in the tractor show, email Sandy Jensen at sandy.jensen74@yahoo.com as soon as possible.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nursing students get ‘pinned’

Nursing students get ‘pinned’

Madison College’s Reedsburg Campus hosted a pinning ceremony on May 11 to celebrate the spring 2022 graduates of its associate degree nursing …

PETS OF WEEK: Anita and Randy

PETS OF WEEK: Anita and Randy

Anita is a 10-month-old hound dog who came in as a stray. She is a puppy and will need some training, but she is very smart and a great learne…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News