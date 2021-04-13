FFA distributes 150 trees to area 4th-graders

Portage FFA members bagged 150 trees to distribute to Portage Community School District fourth grade students. Distribution of the trees began Monday. Mark Hoffmann, Portage Community School District’s school forest coordinator, sourced the trees through an ongoing initiative with the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR offers free trees to fourth grade students across the state every year to add trees back into the Wisconsin landscape and provide students with a learning opportunity about how trees play a pivotal role in the environment. The DNR also provides educational resources online related to trees, Earth Day and Arbor Day.