 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FFA distributes 150 trees to area 4th-graders
0 comments

FFA distributes 150 trees to area 4th-graders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Portage FFA members bagged 150 trees to distribute to Portage Community School District fourth grade students. Distribution of the trees began Monday. Mark Hoffmann, Portage Community School District’s school forest coordinator, sourced the trees through an ongoing initiative with the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR offers free trees to fourth grade students across the state every year to add trees back into the Wisconsin landscape and provide students with a learning opportunity about how trees play a pivotal role in the environment. The DNR also provides educational resources online related to trees, Earth Day and Arbor Day.

For more information, contact Portage FFA advisors Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us or school forest coordinator Mark Hoffmann at hoffmannm@portage.k12.wi.us.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WRAP art exhibit on now
Community

WRAP art exhibit on now

On display at the Drury Gallery in Portage Center for the Arts, is the seventh annual Wisconsin Regional Art Program exhibit, featuring the wo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News