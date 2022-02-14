FFA hosts flapjacks breakfast

The Baraboo FFA Chapter will host its third annual Flapjacks for Farmers and Friends breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 dine-in or drive-thru style in front of Baraboo High School, 1201 Draper St. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, and cheese for $4. Donations will go to farmers in Kentucky for help after the tornados, and to the Baraboo Fire Department for grain bin entrapment training.