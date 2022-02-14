The Baraboo FFA Chapter will host its third annual Flapjacks for Farmers and Friends breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 dine-in or drive-thru style in front of Baraboo High School, 1201 Draper St. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, and cheese for $4. Donations will go to farmers in Kentucky for help after the tornados, and to the Baraboo Fire Department for grain bin entrapment training.
FFA hosts flapjacks breakfast
Related to this story
Most Popular
WDS Construction, Inc., names Brandt Beer director of medical, according to a Feb. 8 press release.
Colt is a 15-month-old coonhound, blue tick/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. He is very outgoing, friendly, l…
HARTZHEIM JOINS BD AM KIWANIS
Public Health Sauk County has free N95 masks available at the back entrance to the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, and throughout…
Coffee blend sales help with trafficking awareness
LAKE MILLS – Fourteen musicians chosen from the Lakeside Lutheran High School band are headed to the 2022 Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod…
Following a national search, Sue Anderson has been named regional president of SSM Health Wisconsin, effective March 1.
HORICON — Jason Scherer has joined the Horicon Bank Treasury and Commercial Payment Solutions Team as its vice president, according to a Feb. …
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk: