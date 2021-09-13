COLUMBUS — The Columbus FFA officers held its Greenhand Fun Night on Sept. 8 with six greenhands present and three from last year who didn’t get to attend the greenhand workshops. They participated in team building activities, answered questions about FFA and shared their FFA experiences and Supervised Agricultural Experience projects. They made their handprints in green paint above the classroom door, had pizza and boarded the bus to visit the TnS shop to learn about a power and structural pathway SAE in Agricultural Repair and Maintenance.
FFA hosts Greenhand Fun Night
