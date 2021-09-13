 Skip to main content
FFA hosts Greenhand Fun Night
FFA pig race

Columbus FFA Greenhands, from left, Emylia Bohn, Sarah Turner, Logan Quam and Billy Larson, used balloons as their pigs and the fly swatters to guide their pigs around a course in a pig race on Sept. 8.

 GLENDA CROOK/Contributed

COLUMBUS — The Columbus FFA officers held its Greenhand Fun Night on Sept. 8 with six greenhands present and three from last year who didn’t get to attend the greenhand workshops. They participated in team building activities, answered questions about FFA and shared their FFA experiences and Supervised Agricultural Experience projects. They made their handprints in green paint above the classroom door, had pizza and boarded the bus to visit the TnS shop to learn about a power and structural pathway SAE in Agricultural Repair and Maintenance.

