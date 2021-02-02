FFA hosts strawberry fundraiser

COLUMBUS — Columbus High School FFA will host a strawberry sale featuring strawberries from Florida. They will be delivered the week of March 8-12.

Fresh strawberries direct from the farm at the peak of the season. A flat of strawberries is packed in one-pound clear plastic covered clam-shell containers; eight containers per flat.

Full flat, $25; half flat, $15; quart, $5.

Strawberries must be refrigerated, pickup order the day they arrive and use promptly for best flavor and quality.

Orders must be placed by Feb. 12 online at classmunity.com/columbuswi/view-fundraiser.php?fundraiser_id=1443 or email gcrook@columbus.k12.wi.us. Checks should be made payable to Columbus High School.