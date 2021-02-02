 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FFA hosts strawberry fundraiser
comments

FFA hosts strawberry fundraiser

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS — Columbus High School FFA will host a strawberry sale featuring strawberries from Florida. They will be delivered the week of March 8-12.

Fresh strawberries direct from the farm at the peak of the season. A flat of strawberries is packed in one-pound clear plastic covered clam-shell containers; eight containers per flat.

Full flat, $25; half flat, $15; quart, $5.

Strawberries must be refrigerated, pickup order the day they arrive and use promptly for best flavor and quality.

Orders must be placed by Feb. 12 online at classmunity.com/columbuswi/view-fundraiser.php?fundraiser_id=1443 or email gcrook@columbus.k12.wi.us. Checks should be made payable to Columbus High School.

comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Compeer appoints Ahl to board
Community

Compeer appoints Ahl to board

Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative with local offices in Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Prairie du Sac, has appointed Ashley Ahl of Merrill…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News