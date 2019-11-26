FFA members attend conference

Members of the Beaver Dam FFA Chapter attended a two-day personal development seminar on Nov. 15-16 in Wisconsin Dells. More than 1,000 FFA members and advisors from around the state participated in this annual conference. The conference focuses on virtues, growth and making a difference in school and community by becoming an influential leader in the local FFA chapter. Pictured, from front, left, Mira Krause, Dylan Searvogel, Mackenzie Schraufnagel, Kaylee Stenzel; back row, Lexi Bird, Delanie Senn, Jorian Tucker, Jared McNutt, Andrea Brooks.
