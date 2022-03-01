 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FFA OFFICERS SHARE ACTIVITIES WITH OPTIMIST CLUB

  • 0
FFA OFFICERS SHARE ACTIVITIES WITH OPTIMIST CLUB

The Sauk Prairie High School FFA officers share their happenings and events with the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club on Feb. 16. From, front, left, Ava Goll, secretary; Lexi Atkinson, reporter; Phillip Brickl, treasurer; Logan Gallagher, sentinel; back row, Optimist Dick McFarlane; Carolyn Breunig, president; Brody Ballweg, agriculture development vice president; Luke Taylor, community vice president; Shannon Tierney, leadership vice president; and Sydney Rider, student advisor.

 ELLEN PAUL/Contributed

FFA OFFICERS SHARE ACTIVITIES WITH OPTIMIST CLUB

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

PETS OF WEEK: Fatty and Jake

Fatty is a 6-year-old border collie/terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owner came into some tough times. He enjoys playing …

Barreau earns 4-H award

Barreau earns 4-H award

Art created by Hadley Barreau, a member of the Juneau County 4-H, was chosen as an award winner for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Art Contest o…

PETS OF WEEK: Ian and Nadya

PETS OF WEEK: Ian and Nadya

Ian is a 3-month-old Siberian husky mix pup. He is a social large breed pup that loves to play and learn new things. He has energy and enthusi…

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

Dudley is 11-years-old, a terrier, American pit bull/mix. He came in as a stray. This happy-go-lucky senior dog needs a home. He’s good with o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News