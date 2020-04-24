FFA selling signs to support dairy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Baraboo High School FFA Chapter will raise funds for the Milk Money Program to support local organizations by purchasing dairy products from local suppliers, which will then be delivered to organizations including the Boys & Girls Club in Baraboo, the Baraboo Children’s Museum and the Baraboo Food Pantry.

Baraboo FFA will sell yard signs promoting Wisconsin Dairy for $10. Funds from the first 200 signs will be donated to the program.

To purchase a yard sign, visit baraboo.k12.wi.us/schools/high/athletics-activities/baraboo-ffa.cfm and click on the “Support Local Farmers: Purchase a Yard Sign” link. Signs must be pre-paid by check, made payable to Baraboo FFA with “yard sign” in the memo field. Checks should be mailed to Baraboo School District, 423 Linn St., Baraboo WI 53913.

Pre-purchased signs can be picked up beginning Monday during business hours at Scenic Bluffs Equipment, 1139 Eighth St. Baraboo or can be delivered.

To donate, send an email to barabooffa@barabooschools.net. Checks payable to Baraboo FFA with “FFA donation” noted can be mailed to the address listed.

For more information, email Kristina Puntney at barabooffa@barabooschools.net.