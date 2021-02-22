FFA speaks to optimists

On Feb. 17, the Sauk Prairie High School FFA and agricultural education students shared their work with the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club via Zoom along with their advisors Sally Ladsten and Troy Talford. FFA officers present include Libby Hasheider, president; Anna Osgood, leadership development vice president; Luke Taylor, community development vice president; Kelsey Kreul, agriculture development vice president; Carolyn Breunig, student advisor; Sydney Rider, secretary; Phillip Brickl, treasurer; Ava Goll, reporter; and Kaleb O'Donnell, sentinel.