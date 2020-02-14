Fiber Arts Trail returns for annual event

All types of fiber arts will be showcased with workshops in quilting, weaving, hand embroidery and stitching techniques, indigo and botanical fabric dyeing, visual journaling, beadwork, basket weaving, felt making, art framing, loom weaving and event planning. There also will be exhibits, an after-hours fashion show and “Makers Market,” and an alpaca farm tour during this three-day tribute to fiber arts.

The self-guided tour includes stops in Baraboo at the Baraboo Arts Building, 323 Water St., to visit Char TerBeest-Kudla, Mariella TerBeest-Schladweiler, Christy Skuban, Sue Rowe and Debra Grall. Grall also will be at Yellow Feather Gallery, 612 Oak St. Maday Delgado of Free Spirit Designs and Michele Miller will be at Ardyth’s Sew ‘n’ Vac, 116 Fourth St., and Mary Luckhardt Klemm will be at her basketry studio at 114 Franklin St., North Freedom. In Prairie du Sac, the Trail stops at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., and dMarie Knit & Fiber Shop, 422 Water St. In Lodi, visit Spring Creek Art Works, 141 – C Lodi St., and Lodi Alpacas at Whistling Valley Farm, N1792 Ryan Road, and the new Lodi Alpacas Uptown Store, 133 S Main St. Workshops, demos, tours, and Fabrication - The Runway Show take place throughout the event.