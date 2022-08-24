 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Field Day planned for Sept. 2

Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department will host a field day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Tom Wolfe’s Farm, E1199 Miller Road, Wonewoc, where attendees will learn about how he saves money through the use of cover crops, no-till, nutrient management plans, and biological products. Also learn about the various biological products used from Izaak Rathke with Meristem Crop Performance and how they improved the root growth and nodules in soybeans.

There will be a rainfall simulator demonstration and a closer look at customizations on the no till planter. Wolfe will discuss how he reduced costs by reducing the use of commercial fertilizers and using biological products including a biological nitrogen inhibitor that doesn’t kill the bacteria in the soil and more. A lunch will be provided following the field day.

For more information, contact Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov or visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/conservation-events.

This event is free and open to the public. Any person who has a qualifying disability that requires the program materials of this on-farm event to be in an accessible location or format should call 608-355-3245 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at least 1 week in advance of the event so that reasonable arrangements can be made.

