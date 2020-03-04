Fields and farms workshop planned

Jerry Hatfield, former director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Research Service National Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment in Ames, Iowa, will present a “Resilient Fields & Farms Workshop” from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at White Mound County Park, Prairie Smoke Terrace, S7995 White Mound Drive, Hillpoint.
The workshop, hosted by the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department, focuses on building resilient fields and farms by utilizing proven practices to deal with extreme weather events and water infiltration on crop land, weed and pest management, increasing organic material, understanding soils, nutrient management and nitrogen use efficiency, and increasing rate of return per acre.
Abby Augarten, nitrogen use efficiency project coordinator, with the University of Wisconsin Discovery Farms and a panel of farmers from across Sauk County who are participating in the project, will talk about what practices they have incorporated on their farms and what they have learned in the past two years.
Registration is required as seats are limited. The cost of registration is $10 per person and includes a catered lunch, morning refreshments, and all workshop materials. For more information, call Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov.
Download registration form at co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/conservation-events, mail form and payment to Sauk County LRE, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, WI 53913 by Wednesday, March 11.