Fields and farms workshop planned

Jerry Hatfield, former director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Research Service National Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment in Ames, Iowa, will present a “Resilient Fields & Farms Workshop” from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at White Mound County Park, Prairie Smoke Terrace, S7995 White Mound Drive, Hillpoint.

The workshop, hosted by the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department, focuses on building resilient fields and farms by utilizing proven practices to deal with extreme weather events and water infiltration on crop land, weed and pest management, increasing organic material, understanding soils, nutrient management and nitrogen use efficiency, and increasing rate of return per acre.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Abby Augarten, nitrogen use efficiency project coordinator, with the University of Wisconsin Discovery Farms and a panel of farmers from across Sauk County who are participating in the project, will talk about what practices they have incorporated on their farms and what they have learned in the past two years.