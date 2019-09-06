Baraboo resident Karen Filus will be the chairperson at the 19th annual Sauk County Alzheimer’s Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Mary Rountree Evans Park in Baraboo.
Karen spent most of her years dedicated to taking care of her family and doing volunteer work. Her husband, Gene, began to show signs of dementia nine years before he passed away. During the beginning stages of the diagnosis, Karen sought help from the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.
Karen would like to use this walk as an opportunity to raise awareness to Alzheimer’s and dementia and “to let others know how important it is to maintain contact with an individual and their family during the course of this disease. It is nothing to be ashamed of and those living with Alzheimer’s and their families need all the support they can get…Please remember that people living with a dementia disease need your love, patience, presence and understanding.”
Register for the walk or pledge support at alzwisc.org or at the event. For more information on help or resources on Alzheimer’s and dementia, in Sauk County contact Janet Wiegel at 608-742-9055.
