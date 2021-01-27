Fimreite named candidate for Presidential Scholars Program

Morgan Fimreite, a graduating senior at Portage High School, has been named one of more than 4,500 candidates in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2021.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was to recognize some of our nation's most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community, talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts, ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields.

Up to 161 Presidential Scholars are chosen from that year's senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America's youth. If circumstances permit all Scholars are invited to Washington, DC in June for the National Recognition Program and presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion during a White House-sponsored ceremony.

A panel will select about 600 semifinalists in April then a group will select the finalists which will be announced in May.

She is the daughter of Jon and Jean Mitchell-Fimreite. For more information, call 507-931-8345, or email psp@scholarshipamerica.org.