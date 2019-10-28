Beaver Dam residents who receive city-sponsored solid waste collection only are advised that the last week of for pickup of loose tree limbs and shrubbery cuttings up to 7-inches thick and 8-foot in length must be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on the first trash collection day Nov. 1-7. This is the last brush collection of the year by the Department of Public Works. Curbside brush pickup will start again in April. Leaf pickup will continue into late November.
No waste of any kind is accepted if originated from outside of the city limits or from any contractors.
To dispose of this waste after final pickup, bring them to the city garage, 640 S. Center St., during regular business hours, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
For more information, call 887-4635 or visit cityofbeaverdam.com.
