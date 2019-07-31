The Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their last summer concert in the park featuring the Reedsburg Area Community Band at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at City Park, 222 North Park St. Reedsburg Area Community Band under the direction of Scott Bruer is comprised of musicians of all ages and skill levels, who come together over the summer months to play for special performances.
Bring your lawn chair or blanket, but remember that no vehicles or pets are allowed in the park and visiting should be done quietly. There will also be a variety of food for sale in the park during the concerts.
For more information, call 608-524-2850.
