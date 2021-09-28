Final Fair Food Festival with live music is Saturday

The Dodge County Fair Association will host the final Fair Food Festival of the season from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the fairgrounds, Highway 33, Beaver Dam.
The outdoor event will be held rain or shine and admission and parking are free.
Ten local vendors and food trucks will be featured, including CW Concessions offering corn dogs, fresh cut French fries; Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Jakarta Café, Indonesian cuisine; Jakarta Ice Cream Roll, Patriot Popcorn, Ben’s Pretzels, Cream Puffs, Lizzie's Lemonade. Race Rock offers funnel cakes, cow pies, and fried Oreos in trailer one and trailer two features several flavors of macaroni and cheese plus walking tacos; DND Smoke Shack offers smoked pulled pork, smoked one-inch pork chops, smoked pork ribs, cowboy beans, and mac 'n cheese.
Local music on the new Open Jam Stage features six local groups:
- 11 a.m. to noon: Batteries Not Included: a classic 90's punk to modern rock inspired band with inspirations ranging from Weezer to Marilyn Manson
- 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Sharing Wednesday, a classic rock cover band
- 2-3 p.m.: Oh Geeez, an Indie pop duo of Milwaukee musicians
- 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Blue Suede Cadillacs, a classic oldies cover band
- 5-6 p.m.: Trash Pandas, a Fox Cities area rock-and-roll band, with a pop, punk, alternative, hard rock and surf rock influence
- 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Jennifer Andrea and the Drive Down Band, a piano driven pop and alternative rock group that plays covers and originals.