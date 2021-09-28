Final Fair Food Festival with live music is Saturday

The Dodge County Fair Association will host the final Fair Food Festival of the season from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the fairgrounds, Highway 33, Beaver Dam.

The outdoor event will be held rain or shine and admission and parking are free.

Ten local vendors and food trucks will be featured, including CW Concessions offering corn dogs, fresh cut French fries; Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Jakarta Café, Indonesian cuisine; Jakarta Ice Cream Roll, Patriot Popcorn, Ben’s Pretzels, Cream Puffs, Lizzie's Lemonade. Race Rock offers funnel cakes, cow pies, and fried Oreos in trailer one and trailer two features several flavors of macaroni and cheese plus walking tacos; DND Smoke Shack offers smoked pulled pork, smoked one-inch pork chops, smoked pork ribs, cowboy beans, and mac 'n cheese.

Local music on the new Open Jam Stage features six local groups: