 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Final PdS Night Market set for Oct. 14

  • 0

The third and final Prairie du Sac Night Market of the season is from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Prairie du Sac Riverwalk Park and Overlook and will feature music by Mike Droho in the amphitheater with food trucks and crafts vendors including Gyros by G&G, Frannie’s Franks, Rollicious Creamery, Ski Hi, and more.

Droho is a songwriter for The Profits, Compass Rose, Bullet Brothers, and Bello. He has released ten full length albums and opened for such artists as Gavin Degraw, Eric Church, Needtobreath, Trevor Hall, and The Violent Femmes. Droho will be joined by Ron Granberg on drums.

For more information, visit riverartsinc.org/night-market or call 608-643-5215

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fall Art Tour returns Oct. 14-16

Fall Art Tour returns Oct. 14-16

The 29th annual Fall Art Tour opens the studios of local artisans in Mineral Point, Spring Green, Dodgeville, and Baraboo, from 10 a.m. to 6 p…

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Florence

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Florence

Fischer is a 21-month-old lab/retriever mix brought in by a Good Samaritan that witnessed him being thrown from a vehicle. He’s been at the sh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News