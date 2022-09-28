Final PdS Night Market set for Oct. 14

The third and final Prairie du Sac Night Market of the season is from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Prairie du Sac Riverwalk Park and Overlook and will feature music by Mike Droho in the amphitheater with food trucks and crafts vendors including Gyros by G&G, Frannie’s Franks, Rollicious Creamery, Ski Hi, and more.