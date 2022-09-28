Final PdS Night Market set for Oct. 14

The third and final Prairie du Sac Night Market of the season is from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Prairie du Sac Riverwalk Park and Overlook and will feature music by Mike Droho in the amphitheater with food trucks and crafts vendors including Gyros by G&G, Frannie’s Franks, Rollicious Creamery, Ski Hi, and more.
Droho is a songwriter for The Profits, Compass Rose, Bullet Brothers, and Bello. He has released ten full length albums and opened for such artists as Gavin Degraw, Eric Church, Needtobreath, Trevor Hall, and The Violent Femmes. Droho will be joined by Ron Granberg on drums.
For more information, visit riverartsinc.org/night-market or call 608-643-5215