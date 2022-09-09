 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Final presentation in series set for Tuesday

Dr. Patrick Jung, professor of History and Anthropology at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, on the topic of “Eyewitnesses: Early Explorers of the Fox-Wisconsin Corridor.” Admission is free.

Attendees can immerse in the historic landscape through the eyes of early travelers and explorers of Wisconsin who left firsthand accounts of what they saw. Jung opens up intriguing vistas featuring the people, places, and cultural complexities of centuries past from the perspectives of those who were there.

For more information, visit agencyhouse.org/events.

Dr. Patrick Jung

Jung
