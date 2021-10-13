Final Tuesdays with a First Lady portrayal set at new venue

The Sauk County Historical Society presents Tuesdays with a First Lady, a series that brings former first ladies to Sauk County through the acting talent of Jessica Michna, owner of First Impressions. She presents history in an entertaining yet accurate manner by presenting women of history brought to life with historical theatrical narratives. In 2016, she was awarded the Presidential Service Center’s Distinguished Service Award for her riveting portrayals of first ladies.

Originally offered at the George Culver Community Library, Michna will portray Frances Cleveland and share her life as the wife of President Grover Cleveland at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at McFarlanes’, 780 Carolina St., Sauk City. She would become the only first lady to serve twice in non-consecutive terms.

This is the last in the series. Michna’s portrayals of Mary Todd Lincoln, Edith Wilson, and Eleanor Roosevelt are available on YouTube for the Sauk County Historical Society. For more information, visit saukcountyhistory.org.