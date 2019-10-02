The final Wyoming Valley Hymn Sing of this year will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, 6306 Highway 23, Spring Green. There will be a short intermission for refreshments. All denominations and voices are welcome to participate. Sponsors of the event include the Spring Green Area Arts Coalition and the Wyoming Valley School.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)