Financial advisor firm opens in Baraboo

Nicholas Alsteen CFP, APMA and Joshua Strzelecki CRPC, APMA have formed Four Lakes Wealth Advisors, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., at 201 Eighth Ave., Suite 10, Baraboo. The practice also has an office in Madison, at 1110 Fourier Drive, Ste 100.

“Josh and I first met going through the financial planning program at UW-Madison and have always held the same beliefs about client service and financial planning being at the core of what we do. We wanted a name that would reflect the love we have for our education, the University, and the surrounding area,” said Nicholas Alsteen.