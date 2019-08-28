4th annual Hero’s Run fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club Sept. 14
Pulse Fitness will host its fourth annual boys and girls fundraiser 5K and Heroes Run and party beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Sauk County Fairgrounds, 700 Washington Ave, Baraboo.
Kids run in superhero costumes with local heroes — fire, EMS, law enforcement and military — in full gear. Kids run starts at 9:15 a.m., 5K at 10 a.m., entertainment and food from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and awards at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $35 for the 5K and $15 for the kids run with all proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Club. Online registration is available until Sept. 6; at Pulse Fitness & Training from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 13 or at the fairgrounds on race day beginning at 7:30 a.m.
For more information, visit baraboopulse.com.
For sponsorship and volunteer information, email tennille@baraboopulse.com.
