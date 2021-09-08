Fine art sale to benefit Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library

Visitors to the Reedsburg Public Library Community Room may have noticed the beautiful artwork depicting birds, waterfowl and other animals adorning the walls. The artist’s family donated the works that are now available for purchase with the proceeds benefiting the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library and the Audubon Society. The sale will run concurrently with the Friends of the Library Book Sale from Sept. 9-12 in the library’s Community Room during the library’s open hours.
Twelve art pieces in media ranging from watercolor to acrylic, to pen and ink, and needlepoint, are the work of the late Dorothy Ziegler. Retirement brought Dorothy and her husband Robert Ziegler to Reedsburg in 1970 where they built a home in the town of Winfield. From here, she would observe the sunsets, birds, animals and natural scenes that inspired her art. Each of her creations was enhanced by a frame, handcrafted by her husband, an artist in his own right, who made many of them from wood found on their land.
Prior to their retirement, the couple resided in southeast Wisconsin where they worked together in several business ventures including custom home construction and art installation. She was a graduate of Milwaukee-Downer College with a degree in art, and taught art classes as well. They were married for more than 55 years before his death in 2009. After she passed in 2018, the couple’s son Marc and his wife Ellen hosted a reception at the Reedsburg Public Library to greet friends and neighbors and share their parents’ love of nature and the outdoors as expressed in their artwork.
The family has now transferred ownership of the fine art to the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library with stipulations for a sale to benefit not only the Friends, but also the Audubon Society, causes important to Dorothy and Robert Ziegler. Prices set by the family range from $75 to $350. The scenes, depicting Canadian geese, seagulls, eagles, wolves and more, would make perfect gifts for local nature enthusiasts or would be appropriate for display in an office or business setting. Purchases can be made with cash, check to the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library, or credit card.
The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library, in existence since 1994, raises funds for the library to “help strengthen the collections, expand programs and enhance services.” In the past, the Friends group has funded the purchase of a projection system and blinds for the library’s Community Room. Some of the funds for the fine art sale and book sale have been earmarked for the new “Library Lockers” that will allow contactless and after-hours pick up of library materials.
For more information, call the library at 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
