Fine art sale to benefit Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library

Visitors to the Reedsburg Public Library Community Room may have noticed the beautiful artwork depicting birds, waterfowl and other animals adorning the walls. The artist’s family donated the works that are now available for purchase with the proceeds benefiting the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library and the Audubon Society. The sale will run concurrently with the Friends of the Library Book Sale from Sept. 9-12 in the library’s Community Room during the library’s open hours.

Twelve art pieces in media ranging from watercolor to acrylic, to pen and ink, and needlepoint, are the work of the late Dorothy Ziegler. Retirement brought Dorothy and her husband Robert Ziegler to Reedsburg in 1970 where they built a home in the town of Winfield. From here, she would observe the sunsets, birds, animals and natural scenes that inspired her art. Each of her creations was enhanced by a frame, handcrafted by her husband, an artist in his own right, who made many of them from wood found on their land.