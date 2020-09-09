Fire Department achieves ISO rating of 3

The Village of Prairie du Sac’s fire department recently improved their Insurance Service Office Public Protection Classification survey rating from a four to three. The program measures and evaluates the effectiveness of fire-mitigation services provided in communities.

Most insurance companies use ISO's PPC when calculating residential and business premiums. An improved ISO score can lead to a reduction in property insurance premiums for residents and businesses in the Village of Prairie du Sac. The ISO’s Public Protection Classification survey is conducted every three to five years. ISO evaluates three main areas of a community's fire suppression system: emergency communications, fire department and water supply. In addition, it includes a Community Risk Reduction section that recognizes community efforts to reduce losses that include the department’s public education and fire inspection services.