Fire department hosts food drive

The Beaver Dam Fire Department will host its 17th annual food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at Rechek's Food Pride, 609 N Spring St, Beaver Dam, and Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly, 810 Park Ave., Beaver Dam.

Due to the pandemic, the local food pantry's supplies have been diminished with the increasing number of families in need. All donations from this event stay local, and support Beaver Dam citizens, and those in the immediate neighboring communities.

The pantry is accepting nonperishable food items with unexpired "best-by" dates including, household and personal care items such as cleaning products, toilet paper, paper towel, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, and laundry soap. Monetary donations also are accepted.

Fire department personnel will be at both locations, and weather permitting, there will be fire apparatus at each location. Social distancing, masking, and sanitation practices are followed. For more information, contact Nick Smith at nsmith@cityofbeaverdam.com.