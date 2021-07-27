Fire department hosts National Night Out

Endeavor/Moundville Fire Dept. hosts National Night Out

The Endeavor/Moundville Fire Department, 631 S. Limits Road, Endeavor, will take part in the National Night Out program by hosting an event from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3.

The purpose of the event is to bring community members together with fire, EMS, and law enforcement to develop a strong relationship.

Activities include an emergency vehicle display, emergency response demonstration, a DJ, a face painter and a chance for kids to get their picture taken in emergency vehicles. There also will be brats, hot dogs, and refreshments available for purchase.