On June 8, the Gary Sinise Foundation awarded the Endeavor/Moundville Fire Department a grant of almost $9,000 to purchase vehicle rescue equipment including four Rescue 42 Stabilizing Struts and four Rescue 42 Shark Junior Stabilizing step chalks. The equipment is used to safely stabilize a vehicle that has been involved in an accident so responders can safely extricate victims that may be trapped inside. “The Ripper” also was purchased, it attaches to an impact drill and is used to cut through tempered class on a vehicle.
Fire department receives $9K grant
