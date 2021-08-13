 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire department receives $9K grant
0 Comments

Fire department receives $9K grant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire department receives $9K grant

Endeavor/Moundville firefighters display the vehicle rescue equipment purchased with the Gary Sinise Foundation grant on Aug. 11. From front, left, Ryan Thomas, Chief Mike Bourdeau, Lt. Tylor Julseth; back row, Travis Peterson, Lt Brock Clark, Cody Wetzel, Jason Syens, Capt. Al Wilson.

 MICHAEL BOURDEAU/Contributed

On June 8, the Gary Sinise Foundation awarded the Endeavor/Moundville Fire Department a grant of almost $9,000 to purchase vehicle rescue equipment including four Rescue 42 Stabilizing Struts and four Rescue 42 Shark Junior Stabilizing step chalks. The equipment is used to safely stabilize a vehicle that has been involved in an accident so responders can safely extricate victims that may be trapped inside. “The Ripper” also was purchased, it attaches to an impact drill and is used to cut through tempered class on a vehicle.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News