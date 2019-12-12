Fire department to host food drive

The Beaver Dam Fire Department will host its 16th annual food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at Rechek's Food Pride, 609 N. Spring St. and Piggly Wiggly, 810 Park Ave., Beaver Dam. All proceeds and donations will benefit the Dodge County Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items, and monetary donations will be accepted. The goal is to donate $1,000, and two truckloads of food. Fire trucks and home fire safety information available at both locations, weather permitting.