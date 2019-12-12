Fire department to host food drive

You have free articles remaining.
The Beaver Dam Fire Department will host its 16th annual food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at Rechek's Food Pride, 609 N. Spring St. and Piggly Wiggly, 810 Park Ave., Beaver Dam. All proceeds and donations will benefit the Dodge County Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items, and monetary donations will be accepted. The goal is to donate $1,000, and two truckloads of food. Fire trucks and home fire safety information available at both locations, weather permitting.
Donations will be accepted in the days leading up to the food drive at the Beaver Dam Fire Department, 205 S. Lincoln Ave. For more information, call Nick Smith at 920-296-0638.