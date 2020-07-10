Fire departments cancel fundraiser
Fire departments cancel fundraiser

The Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department and the village of Westfield Fire Department have cancelled the 2020 Harrisville Bratfest and the Westfield Chicken BBQ due to Covid-19.

All of the profits from these fundraisers go directly to the fire departments. Without this year’s event, those funds are unavailable. If interested in donating, send checks to HVFD c/o Mel Klitzke, W5892 Elk Ave., Westfield, WI 53964 or Westfield Fire Department, PO Box 250, Westfield, WI 53964.

