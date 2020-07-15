Fire departments cancel fundraiser

The Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department and the village of Westfield Fire Department have cancelled the 2020 Harrisville Bratfest and the Westfield Chicken barbecue due to Covid-19.
All of the profits from these fundraisers go directly to the fire departments. Without this year’s event, those funds are unavailable. If interested in donating, send checks to HVFD c/o Mel Klitzke, W5892 Elk Ave., Westfield, WI 53964 or Westfield Fire Department, PO Box 250, Westfield, WI 53964.
