Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Briggsville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pork feed drive-thru fundraiser from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at The Cove Supper Club, 156 Highway 23, Briggsville. Cost is $10. This event is hosted by Foxy’s Club 23, The Cove, and Cimaroli’s.