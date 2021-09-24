Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 3-9

COLUMBUS — Oct. 3-9, The Columbus Fire Department and the National Fire Protection Association will honor Fire Prevention Week, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action!” said Scott Hazeltine, fire chief. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”