Fire Prevention Week is on now through Oct. 9

The Delton Fire Department and the National Fire Protection Association will honor Fire Prevention Week, through Oct. 9, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action!” said Scott Hazeltine, fire chief. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”

A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

For more information, about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Lake Delton/ Wisconsin Dells area, contact the Delton Fire Department at 608-254-8404. For more general information, visit fpw.org or lakedelton.org/fire.