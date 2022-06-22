 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire suppression tool donated to Kilbourn Fire

The Dells Lodge 124 Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin presented the Kilbourn Fire Department with one state of the art portable fire suppression tool, valued at $1,000, on June 16. These small devices fit in the trunk of squad cars or other first responder vehicles and can reduce fire and water damage in enclosures like houses, garages, stores, or sheds.

They are lightweight, about 11 pounds, and easy to deploy - just “pull the pin and throw it in” and within 35 seconds the device will emit a high powered but environmentally safe aerosol for 35 seconds which will nearly extinguish flames in a 5,300 square-foot enclosure. It does not deplete the room oxygen and is safe for humans and animals. It can reduce temperature in an area by 1,000 degrees within 30 seconds, making it a safe environment to extract firefighters and citizens.

