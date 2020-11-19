Fired-Up Reading Challenge winner named

COLUMBUS — The Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo offers an annual Fired Up Reading program co-sponsored with the Waterloo Fire Department in October for Fire Safety month. The participant who reads the most during October is given the prize of a fire truck ride to school or around town with their guardian.

Beth Roche of Columbus won the Fired-Up Reading Challenge by reading more than 60 hours in October. She is the first participant outside of Waterloo for this reading challenge, so the Columbus Fire Department and Columbus Public Library coordinated the fire truck ride.

On Nov. 16, Beth Roche and her brothers, Ben and Adam, caught a ride with firefighter Scott Hazeltine to school.

The runner-up is Alayna Neumaier of Waterloo. She read more than 18 hours in October, she received her ride on a fire truck on Nov. 12 with the Waterloo Fire Department.