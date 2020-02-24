First Cabin Fever lecture planned
David Stevens

David Stevens, curator of the University of Wisconsin Arboretum's Longenecker Horticultural Gardens at UW-Madison, uses a pair of hand shears to prune plants on June 3, 2015.

 BRYCE RICHTER/Contributed

The Baraboo Range Preservation Association will hold the Cabin Fever Lecture Series program, “Native Shrubs & Trees for the Birds and Bees” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County science facility, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo.

David Stevens, curator of Longenecker Horticultural Gardens, UW-Madison Arboretum, will discuss the rich variety of woody plants native to southern Wisconsin and the benefits of incorporating them into the home landscape to help attract and sustain a diversity of bird and pollinator species. He also assists his wife Jane, BRPA Board member, with running her 130-acre certified organic farm high atop the Baraboo Range.

The program is free with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Coffee and cookies provided. For more information, email brange@baraboorange.org or call 355-7512.

