First Cabin Fever lecture planned

The Baraboo Range Preservation Association will hold the Cabin Fever Lecture Series program, “Native Shrubs & Trees for the Birds and Bees” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County science facility, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo.

David Stevens, curator of Longenecker Horticultural Gardens, UW-Madison Arboretum, will discuss the rich variety of woody plants native to southern Wisconsin and the benefits of incorporating them into the home landscape to help attract and sustain a diversity of bird and pollinator species. He also assists his wife Jane, BRPA Board member, with running her 130-acre certified organic farm high atop the Baraboo Range.