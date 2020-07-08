First Care Mobile Clinic available
First Care Mobile Clinic will provide specialty pregnancy and sexual health-related medical services to women in the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton area.
All services are confidential and free. The mobile clinic will be parked in front of the Village of Lake Delton municipal building, 50 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S, Wisconsin Dells. The clinic will return every other Monday and be open for appointments from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
First Care Clinic’s services include pregnancy testing and verification, limited obstetric ultrasound and sexually transmitted infection/disease testing and treatment. First Care Clinic also provides prenatal vitamins, express BadgerCare enrollment, educational programs, and community referrals.
For appointments, call 608-259-1605, or visit firstcareclinic.org.
