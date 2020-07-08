First Care Mobile Clinic available

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

First Care Mobile Clinic will provide services include pregnancy testing and verification, limited obstetric ultrasound, sexually transmitted infection/disease testing, treatment, and prenatal vitamins for women in the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton area.

All services are confidential and free. The mobile clinic will be parked in front of the Village of Lake Delton municipal building, 50 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S, Wisconsin Dells. The clinic will return every other Monday and be open for appointments from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.