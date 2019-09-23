First Lutheran donates $1,000 for addiction recovery

First Lutheran Evangelical Church of Beaver Dam raised $1,000 through its 5K run to support Community Awareness and Recovery Environment for Dodge County to provide assistance for those fighting all kinds of addictions. Heidi Freeby, left, presented the donation to Vikki Fischer-Kurth on Sept. 16.
