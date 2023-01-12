Fish Family fights cancer with event

The 21st annual Fish Family Steak Feed and 9-Pin Bowling Tournament will be held on Feb. 4 at Brewster's Lanes, 121 Viking Drive, Reedsburg. The annual event returns after two years off and continues to support more cancer patients, their families, research, and programs each year.

Bowlers can register for a bowling shift at 2 p.m. for a $20 entry fee, which includes bowling and shoes. Prizes will be awarded for red-pin strikes and cash awards will be given to the first- and second-place men and women bowlers. Sign-up is available at Brewster's Lanes or call 608-524-2276.

A steak dinner will be served from 4-8 p.m. Tickets are $13 in advance or $15 at the door, available for purchase from any of the Fish family members or at Brewster’s Lanes.

There also will be a silent auction, meat and wheelbarrow raffle, and other raffle prizes. Donations of raffle and silent auction items are appreciated.

All proceeds will be donated to cancer research and programs providing assistance to cancer patients and their families, including the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and the American Cancer Society.

For more information, visit the Fish Family Fight Against Cancer Facebook page or email fishcancerfight@gmail.com.